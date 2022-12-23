Conforto agreed to a two-year, $36 million contract with the Giants on Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Buster Olney of ESPN says there's an opt-out after the first year. It's obviously not the big free agent bat the Giants had been hoping to sign, but Conforto was one of the few hitters still available who has some upside. The 29-year-old missed the entire 2022 season following surgery on his right shoulder but is expected to enter spring training without any limitations. Conforto is going to a park which suppresses left-handed power, so this isn't a great landing spot for fantasy purposes. However, the most important thing will be just showing he's healthy again.