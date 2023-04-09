Conforto went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a stolen base during Sunday's win over the Royals.

Conforto swiped second base after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. He later drilled his third homer of the season, a go-ahead blast in the eighth. After starting his Giants career 1-for-9, Conforto has gone 8-for-24 with seven runs scored over his last six games.