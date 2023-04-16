Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters before Sunday's game against the Tigers that Conforto (calf) wasn't able to run Saturday but he's hopeful he can return to the starting lineup Monday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Conforto will be out of the starting lineup for the third consecutive game while dealing with tightness in his left calf, but he has appeared off the bench in the previous two contests. Even if the 30-year-old outfielder doesn't play Monday against the Marlins there's a very good chance he's back in action in the early part of the week.