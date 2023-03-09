Conforto (shoulder) is starting in right field and batting leadoff for the Giants in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.

It'll be his first appearance in the outfield since 2021. Conforto missed the entire 2022 season because of a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery, but his rehab has gone so well that he appears likely to be a corner-outfield option for San Francisco throughout the 2023 campaign. The 30-year-old slugger was brought in on a one-year, $18 million contract in December.