Conforto (calf) is not in Saturday's lineup versus the Tigers, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
While Conforto will be out of the starting lineup for the second game in a row, he will be available to pinch hit again. The outfielder drew a walk in his lone plate appearance off the bench Friday, so he may be an option to start in Sunday's series finale against Detroit.
