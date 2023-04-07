Conforto went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, three total runs scored and two walks in Thursday's 16-6 win over the White Sox.

Conforto's second homer of the season set the tone, as he took White Sox starter Lance Lynn deep in the first inning. The outfielder also scored in the eighth and ninth innings in his best game as a Giant so far. He's gone 6-for-25 (.240) with four RBI, five runs scored and a 5:12 BB:K through six contests. It's encouraging to see his power on display after he was limited to 14 homers in 125 games last year, though the Giants have been away from pitcher-friendly Oracle Park for the first week of the campaign.