Conforto (calf) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Conforto hasn't started a game since tweaking his left calf last Wednesday, although he has served as a pinch hitter a couple times over that span. He would seem to have a good chance to be back in the lineup Tuesday with the Giants slated to face a righty (Edward Cabrera) that day.