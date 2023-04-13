Conforto was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in the fourth inning, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
No word yet on why Conforto was removed from the game, but that question will likely have an answer relatively soon. Mike Yastrzemski shifts over to right field and Bryce Johnson is now in center.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Homers, swipes bag•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: On base five times Thursday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Hits first homer with new club•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Starting in RF, batting second•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Making outfield debut Thursday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: To begin OF play Thursday•