Conforto is starting in right field and batting second in the Giants' season opener Thursday against the Yankees.
Conforto proved the health of his surgically-repaired right shoulder this spring while also slugging four home runs across 52 plate appearances of Cactus League action. The 30-year-old could be in for a big bounceback campaign in San Francisco after missing all of 2022.
