Conforto is absent from the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
Conforto has gone 2-for-19 (.105) with four strikeouts since returning last Friday from a three-week absence to heal a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. Mitch Haniger, Tyler Fitzgerald and Mike Yastrzemski will start across the outfield Friday as Austin Slater fills the DH role.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Sits for evening contest•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Activated from IL•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Likely to be activated Friday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Expected for next series•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Not quite ready yet•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Runs bases Friday•