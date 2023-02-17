Conforto (shoulder) took the final step in his throwing progression on Friday, Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Conforto did so by playing long-toss from 200 feet, and Webeck notes that his throws were encouragingly clocked in the high-80s. The 29-year-old will be limited to DH duties in the early part of the Cactus League schedule, but it sounds like he'll be fit to serve as the Giants' primary left fielder come Opening Day. Conforto missed the entire 2022 season following right shoulder surgery before then inking a one-year, $18 million free-agent contract with San Francisco in December.