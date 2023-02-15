Conforto will operate as a designated hitter to begin the spring, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Areareports.
Conforto missed all of 2022 following surgery on his right shoulder, and still needs to build up his arm strength, as Pavlovic notes. The 29-year-old should see the majority of his playing time in left field, but could see a fair share of reps as the DH during the regular season as well.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Gets two-year deal with Giants•
-
Michael Conforto: Hitting, throwing again•
-
Michael Conforto: Late 2022 return still possible•
-
Michael Conforto: Won't play in 2022 after surgery•
-
Michael Conforto: Recovered from shoulder issue•
-
Michael Conforto: Declines qualifying offer•