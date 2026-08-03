Giants' Miguel Mendez: Sent to San Francisco

The Giants acquired Mendez and shortstop Joniel Hernandez from the Padres on Monday in exchange for left-hander Robbie Ray, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

San Diego added Mendez to its 40-man roster over the winter, but the 24-year-old righty has yet to pitch above the Double-A level and probably won't be a realistic candidate to make his MLB debut until 2027. Mendez turned in a 4.93 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB in 34.2 innings over 11 starts with Double-A San Antonio this season before landing on the 7-day injured list June 27 due to an unspecified injury. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the Midwest League last week and could soon be ready to come off the IL and report to Double-A Richmond with his new organization.