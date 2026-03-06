Padres' Miguel Mendez: Sent to Double-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mendez was optioned to Double-A San Antonio on Thursday.
Mendez made two appearances with the Padres during spring training, giving up six runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three batters over two innings. The right-handed pitcher is considered to be one of San Diego's top prospects, but he'll need some time in the team's minor-league system to refine his craft before potentially getting a shot with the major-league squad.