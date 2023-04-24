Haniger was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Giants on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Haniger will play left field in his season and Giants debut after recovering from a left oblique strain. The veteran outfielder looked good in four rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento, going 4-for-13 with a couple home runs. If he can stay healthy, Haniger should be a solid power source for fantasy managers.
