Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Thursday that Haniger (oblique) is getting close to returning to the team's lineup, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Haniger most likely won't return Friday against the left-handed Joey Lucchesi as initially expected, but a return appears to be just around the corner. The 32-year-old outfielder has played in two rehab games so far, hitting 3-for-7 with a home run.