Haniger went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 15-1 rout of the Brewers.

The 32-year-old snapped a 19-game power drought with the performance, and Haniger's only two other homers this season came at high altitude during a two-game set in Mexico City at the end of April. During the month of May, he's slashing a weak .195/.215/.273 with a 32.9 percent strikeout rate against a 2.5 percent walk rate.