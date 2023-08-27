Manager Gabe Kapler said that he's hopeful Haniger (forearm) will return from the 60-day injured list during the Giants' series with the the Reds that begins Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Haniger is scheduled to appear in another rehab game Sunday for Triple-A Sacramento in what could be his final tuneup before he returns from the IL. Though Haniger has gone just 1-for-15 with a walk and a run scored through his first four rehab games, he's struck out in just two of those at-bats and has been able to play some innings in left field in addition to serving as a designated hitter. Haniger has been on the IL since June 14 with a fractured right forearm that eventually required surgery.