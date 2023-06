Haniger left Tuesday's game versus the Cardinals with a fractured right forearm, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Haniger was plunked in the arm by Jack Flaherty, and he was diagnosed with a fracture after leaving the game. The outfielder will assuredly be placed on the injured list before Wednesday's game versus St. Louis, and it appears the Giants will bring up top prospect Luis Matos to replace Haniger on the roster.