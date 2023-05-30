Haniger went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 14-4 win over the Pirates.

Haniger has a trio of three-hit efforts over his last four games, and five multi-hit contests in his last 10. He had a pair of RBI doubles as part of the Giants' eight-run seventh inning. Haniger has been a big part of the team's recent success -- he was hitting just .172 as recently as May 16 and is now up to .255 through 28 contests this year. He's added four home runs, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored, six doubles and a stolen base.