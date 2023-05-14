site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Gets Sunday off
Haniger is out of the lineup against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Haniger has gone hitless in his last three games and seen his average drop to .179 on the season. Blake Sabol will start in left field and hit fifth with Haniger out of the lineup.
