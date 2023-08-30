Haniger (forearm) went 0-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Reds.

Haniger didn't get a hit in his return from a broken forearm, but he reached on an error and scored. He played the full game in left field. The 32-year-old outfielder is slashing .224/.274/.362 with four home runs, 22 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base over 41 games this season. He should be a near-everyday option in the near term, at least until Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) and Michael Conforto (hamstring) are back in the fold.