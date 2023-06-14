Haniger (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Haniger was hit by a pitch and suffered a fractured right forearm in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said that Haniger will receive a second opinion on his injury before the Giants decide whether the outfielder will require surgery to address the injury. Even if surgery isn't deemed necessary, Haniger still seems likely to miss well beyond the minimum 10 days, and he could even be a candidate to shift to the 60-day IL when the Giants need to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. The Giants called up top outfield prospect Luis Matos from Triple-A Sacramento, and he or Rule 5 draft pick Blake Sabol would seem to be the top candidates to replace Haniger as a regular in the lineup.