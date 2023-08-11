Haniger (forearm) will take swings in the batting cage Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Haniger is ramping things back up following surgery in June to repair a fracture in his right forearm. He is eligible for activation Sunday, but it figures to at least be closer to the end of August before he's ready to return.
