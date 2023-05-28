Haniger went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.
Haniger's second homer in as many days provided the Giants' margin of victory in a low-scoring contest. It was also his second straight three-hit effort, and his fourth multi-hit game in his last eight. After starting slow following a season-opening stint on the injured list with an oblique strain, it appears the outfielder is rounding back into form. He's slashing .237/.265/.402 with four homers, 17 RBI, 13 runs scored and a stolen base over 26 games while seeing a near-everyday role in left field.