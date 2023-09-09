Haniger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

Haniger has slumped since returning from a fractured right forearm on Aug. 29, going 3-for-23 over eight games in that span. The slow restart has cost him playing time against right-handed pitchers, though he should remain in the lineup regularly versus southpaws. The outfielder's first year with the Giants has been unimpressive with five homers, 23 RBI, 22 runs scored, one stolen base and a .216/.266/.374 slash line over 184 plate appearances.