Haniger went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Haniger was busiest in the sixth inning, driving in the go-ahead run with an RBI single before scoring on Patrick Bailey's productive out. The steal was Haniger's first of the season, though he's typically not a huge speed threat -- he's never had more than eight steals in a season, and this one was his first since 2021. The outfielder is slashing .211/.228/.329 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and three doubles through 21 contests.