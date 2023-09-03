Haniger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Haniger will head to the bench for the second time in five games, with all of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Since being activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Haniger has gone 1-for-11 with a triple and a walk while striking out five times in three games. Until he shows more signs of life at the plate, Haniger looks like he could be limited to a short-side platoon role for the playoff-hopeful Giants.