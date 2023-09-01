Haniger is out of the lineup Friday against the Padres.
Joc Pederson, Wade Meckler and Mike Yastrzemski will start across the outfield as Wilmer Flores serves as the Giants' designated hitter. Haniger is being eased back into action after missing multiple months with a fractured left forearm. He was just reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
