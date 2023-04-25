Haniger went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Haniger got the nod in left field for his season debut after he was activated from the 10-day injured list. He should see time in the corner outfield, though with the Giants' major-league roster at nearly full health, Haniger could get some days off against right-handed pitchers at times. Staying healthy will be the focus now -- he's played more than 100 games just twice in his seven-year career, and he missed all of the 2020 campaign.