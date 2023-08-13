Haniger (forearm) is ramping up all activity and could embark on a rehab assignment in a week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Haniger was initially cleared for activity in late July and began taking swings in the batting cage Saturday. If Haniger is able to begin a rehab assignment within the next week, his chances at returning before the end of the month would improve significantly. Otherwise, an early-September return appears more likely. The 32-year-old outfielder has been on the IL since June 13 after requiring surgery to repair a fracture in his right forearm.