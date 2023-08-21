Haniger (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Sacramento, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Haniger will likely require several games with Sacramento to get his timing back on the plate, given that he's been sidelined since mid-June after requiring a surgery to address a fractured right forearm. He was cleared to resume baseball activities in late July and began taking batting practice more than a week and a half ago, suffering no setbacks along the way. Once he completes his rehab stint at Sacramento and returns from the 60-day injured list, Haniger should reclaim a near-everyday role in the San Francisco lineup at a corner-outfield spot or designated hitter.