The Giants placed Haniger on the 10-day injured list Friday with a lower back strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It's an early shutdown for Haniger, who appeared in only 61 games this season while slashing .209/.266/.365 with six home runs and 28 RBI across 229 plate appearances. The 32-year-old outfielder is owed $20 million in 2024 and carries a $15.5 million player option for 2025.