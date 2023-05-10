site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Mitch Haniger: Sits out Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Haniger is absent from the Giants' lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants are going left-handed hitter heavy against Josiah Gray, so Haniger will get a day off. Blake Sabol is in left field.
