Giants' Mitch Haniger: Sitting out Wednesday
Haniger is not in the Giants' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Haniger had a day off Sunday, too, as he carries a woeful .491 OPS into action Wednesday. Blake Sabol will be in left field.
