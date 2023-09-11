Haniger went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Haniger hit safely for his third straight game, and he's homered in consecutive contests. This was his first multi-hit effort in nine contests since he returned from a fractured forearm. The veteran outfielder appears to be getting back on track at the plate. He's still slashing just .224/.277/.402 with six homers, 25 RBI, 24 runs scored and a stolen base over 49 contests this season.