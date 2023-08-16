Haniger (forearm) is on track to begin a rehab assignment next week, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Haniger is headed to the Giants' spring training complex in Arizona to continue ramping up his activities and will soon test himself in a game setting. The veteran outfielder has missed more than two months after requiring surgery to repair a fractured right forearm, so he will need a good number of at-bats during his rehab assignment to knock the rust off before being activated from the 60-day injured list.