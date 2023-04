Haniger went 2-for-5 with one double, one homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 16-11 loss against the Padres.

Haniger had his best game as a Giant, hitting his first home run. Haniger has appeared in four of the Giants' five games since his return from the 10-day injured list. The left fielder should be a good source of power, as he drilled 39 homers in his last full season.