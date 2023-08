Haniger is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Following a lengthy stay on the injured list with a fractured forearm, Haniger returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 6-1 win, starting in left field while going 0-for-4 with a run. He'll rest for Wednesday's matinee as he's eased back into action. Joc Peterson and Mike Yastrzemski will serve as the Giants' starting corner outfielders.