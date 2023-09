Haniger went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Rockies.

Haniger plated a run in the fifth with his first double of the game and then two more in the sixth with another two-bagger. It was just his second multi-hit game since returning from the injured list Aug. 29 and he doubled his RBI total since his return with Sunday's performance. In his 16 games back, Haniger is slashing just .163/.241/.408 and has a 31.5 percent strikeout rate.