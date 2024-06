Ahmed (wrist) returned to Triple-A Sacramento's lineup for Tuesday's game versus Reno and went 0-for-4.

Ahmed was pulled off of his rehab assignment after his first game June 1 due to a setback with his sprained left wrist. The shortstop is rehabbing alongside Marco Luciano (hamstring), though there's no guarantee either player will have a starting job waiting for them once cleared to return to the majors.