Ahmed (wrist) resumed full baseball activities at the Giants' spring training complex in Arizona over the weekend and could soon head back out on a minor-league rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

Ahmed was placed on the 10-day injured list May 10 with a left wrist sprain but was cleared to head out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on June 1. The veteran shortstop appeared in just one game, however, before he experienced a setback with his wrist, resulting in him being shut down for about a week. Given the brevity of his shutdown period, Ahmed shouldn't have to wait too long before rejoining a minor-league affiliate, but his return from the IL could still be a week away, if not longer. Brett Wisely and Casey Schmitt should continue to hold down the fort at shortstop for the Giants until Ahmed is ready for activation.