Giants' Osleivis Basabe: Multi-hit effort in win

Basabe went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

Basabe singled in the second inning before coming around to score, and he added another base hit in the sixth. The 25-year-old infielder has recorded at least one hit in six straight games, batting .364 with eight RBI, four runs scored, three home runs and a double in 24 plate appearances during that span. With Luis Arraez now in Philadelphia, Basabe figures to handle a regular role in the infield, especially with Marcelo Mayer (forearm) sidelined.