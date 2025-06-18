default-cbs-image
The Giants reinstated Bailey (neck) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bailey needed only a minimum stint on the injured list to recover from a neck strain. Logan Porter was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move and Andrew Knizner will serve as the backup catcher now that Bailey is back in the mix.

