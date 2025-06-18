Giants' Patrick Bailey: Activated off IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Giants reinstated Bailey (neck) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bailey needed only a minimum stint on the injured list to recover from a neck strain. Logan Porter was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move and Andrew Knizner will serve as the backup catcher now that Bailey is back in the mix.
More News
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Lands on injured list•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Battling neck spasms•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Getting breather Thursday•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Extends hit streak to four games•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Getting breather Saturday•