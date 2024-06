Bailey went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.

Bailey got the Giants on the scoreboard in the seventh inning, breaking up Sonny Gray's perfect game with a two-out solo home run. The long ball was Bailey's sixth of the season, and his second in the last five games. The 25-year-old is batting 10-for-26 (.385) with four runs and two RBI in his last six games.