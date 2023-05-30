Bailey went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Pirates.

Bailey knocked a two-run double in the second inning before capping off his day with a two-run shot in the seventh. The rookie catcher has collected seven hits and seven RBI over his last three games. After posting a .777 OPS through 28 minor-league appearances, Bailey is slashing .355/.375/.645 with five extra-base hits in 33 MLB plate appearances.