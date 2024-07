Bailey went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Bailey did most of his damage during the Giants' five-run fourth inning, knocking a two-run double and coming around to score. He later capped off his day with an RBI double in the eighth. He'd been stuck in a 4-for-25 (.160) slump over his previous eight games since his last multi-hit effort June 20. Bailey is now slashing .284/.353/.433 with 17 extra-base hits and 28 RBI through 59 contests.