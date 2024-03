Bailey was removed from Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers due to a right hand contusion, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The severity of Bailey's injury is unclear, but he may sit out the Giants' next several spring training games as a result. The 24-year-old backstop is 2-for-11 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored across five games this spring and figures to serve as San Francisco's main catcher during the regular season.