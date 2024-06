Bailey went 4-for-5 in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Bailey is 14-for-37 (.378) over his last 10 games, and the lone contest in that span in which he failed to log a hit was one where he appeared off the bench. While the catcher is making consistent contact, it hasn't been particularly powerful -- he has just two extra-base hits in that span. Overall, he's at a .299/.367/.439 slash line with five homers, two stolen bases, 23 RBI, 19 runs scored and eight doubles through 50 contests.