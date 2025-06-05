default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bailey is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bailey started at catcher for each of the previous four contests, so he'll get some rest for Thursday's day game. Andrew Knizner will draw his first start behind the plate for the Giants since being called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.

More News